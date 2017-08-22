‘Here are six costly failures from America’s longest war. No. 1: cashmere goats’

Subscribe to France 24 now:

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Tues. 22.08.17: Yesterday the US President outlined his long-awaited strategy for resolving the nearly 16-year-old conflict in Afghanistan. Donald Trump says there will be no blank check, but papers across the political spectrum say the 16-year-old conflict has been a colossal waste of money. Also, why are so many US Navy ships crashing? And we look the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

