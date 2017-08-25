Heir to Samsung found guilty of bribery

The heir to South Korean tech giant Samsung will appeal a five-year prison sentence for corruption.

Jay Y Lee was found guilty of bribing impeached president Park Geun-hye with millions of dollars in exchange for government help with a merger.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vassen reports from Seoul.

