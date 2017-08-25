Home » News » Heir to Samsung found guilty of bribery

Heir to Samsung found guilty of bribery

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

The heir to South Korean tech giant Samsung will appeal a five-year prison sentence for corruption.
Jay Y Lee was found guilty of bribing impeached president Park Geun-hye with millions of dollars in exchange for government help with a merger.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vassen reports from Seoul.

