Home » News » Heavy gunfire heard in eastern Mosul’s Mithaq district

Heavy gunfire heard in eastern Mosul’s Mithaq district

News Desk January 5, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The sound of gunfire is heard over Mithaq district of eastern Mosul as the Iraqi army attempts to drive out Islamic State militants from the city. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Madrid heightens security ahead of Three Kings parade

The Spanish capital Madrid will deploy an unprecedented number of police at the traditional Three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd