Hans Peter Minderhoud wins World Cup 2016 #ThrowbackThursday – FEI World Cup™ Dressage

Hans Peter Minderhoud is the defending champion of the FEI World Cup™ Dressage. Take a look back at his winning performance on Glock’s Flirt at the final of 2016.

As it’s the final of the FEI World Cup™ Dressage this weekend in Omaha, we turned the #FlashBackFriday to a #ThrowbackThusday. Don’t miss any minute of the final competitions at http://www.feitv.org

