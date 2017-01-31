Hamon tries to unite ‘scattered’ French left

Subscribe to France 24 now :

FRENCH PAPERS – Tues. 31.01.17: After winning France’s left-wing primary, Benoit Hamon is in a race against time to unite his party. But which way will he take the left? According to Le Figaro, many Socialists are tempted to join the ranks of former economy minister Emmanuel Macron’s movement. Meanwhile, Macron is also benefiting from a political scandal that’s rattling the conservative party.

