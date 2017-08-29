Home » News » Hajj: The journey from Gaza to Mecca

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Rafah crossing is one of the few routes Palestinians can use to leave the Gaza Strip. It had been closed for four months, but Egypt opened the crossing for three days earlier this month.

About 3,000 Palestinians headed for Mecca to attend the Hajj pilgrimage. Deciding who could go was based on a lottery system.

Fuad al-Barrawi, a 65-year-old Palestinian, and his wife were among those lucky enough to win a place. Al Jazeera joined Barrawi on his journey out of the Gaza Strip.

