Haiti’s unregulated orphanages spur child abuse: report

Nearly 800 orphanages across Haiti house tens of thousands of children.

But Hatian officials believe around 80 percent of the children have living parents.

A new report shows millions of dollars in foreign donations have turned orphanages into a for-profit industry, leading to the abuse and trafficking of children.

Al Jazeera’s Julia Galiano reports from Port-au-Prince.

