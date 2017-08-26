Haiti’s unregulated orphanages spur child abuse: report

Nearly 800 orphanages across Haiti house tens of thousands of children.
But Hatian officials believe around 80 percent of the children have living parents.
A new report shows millions of dollars in foreign donations have turned orphanages into a for-profit industry, leading to the abuse and trafficking of children.
Al Jazeera’s Julia Galiano reports from Port-au-Prince.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/