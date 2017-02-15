Home » News » Haitians still unsafe from 2010 earthquake damage

Haitians still unsafe from 2010 earthquake damage

February 15, 2017

Seven years on from a devastating earthquake, Haitian families are still living in collapsed buildings, surrounded by rubble.

Despite a national reconstruction plan, the government is concerned that locals are rebuilding their homes without considering construction codes.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from the capital, Port au Prince.

