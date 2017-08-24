Guess who’s back, back again… François Hollande

Subscribe to France 24 now:
IN THE FRENCH PAPERS – Thursday, August 24: François Hollande has left political hibernation and makes his grand return to politics according to Le Figaro, but not everyone’s happy. His successor, Emmanuel Macron is accused of being a liar after breaking a campaign promise to lower social charges. And a US rapper has had to cancel concerts after burning his eyes during the solar eclipse!
