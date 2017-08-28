Home » News » Growing Division: Antifa clash with right-wing supporters at Berkeley rally

Growing Division: Antifa clash with right-wing supporters at Berkeley rally

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Rival protests in the U.S. city of Berkeley have descended into chaos… Anti-fascists demonstrators broke through police barricades during a ‘Rally against hate’ and clashed with right-wing activists. RT’s Caleb Maupin has more from Berkeley.

