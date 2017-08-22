Home » News » Grim aftermath: Drone buzzes over collapsed building after quake strikes Italian island

Grim aftermath: Drone buzzes over collapsed building after quake strikes Italian island

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

An earthquake with a reported magnitude of 3.6 struck a popular tourist spot near the Ischia volcano in Italy, killing 1 & injuring many more
