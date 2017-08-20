Grace Mugabe granted immunity after leaving S Africa

The wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe returned home from South Africa on Sunday despite calls that she be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg.

South African police had placed border posts on “red alert” to prevent her from leaving the country, but the international relations minister granted her diplomatic immunity.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

