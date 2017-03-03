Home » Sport » Football » FA Cup » Goalkeeper training – England v United States (2017 SheBelieves Cup) | Inside Training

Goalkeeper training – England v United States (2017 SheBelieves Cup) | Inside Training

Sport Desk March 3, 2017 FA Cup Leave a comment 1 Views

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

The senior England’s goalkeepers were in fine form as they trained in Philadelphia, United States, ahead of their 2017 SheBelieves Cup fixture against United States Women team.

England Women v United States Women (2017 SheBelieves Cup) – Live Stream!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BODzUwduhTg

The FA: http://www.thefa.com
Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com

TWITTER
The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa
The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england
Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium
The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl

FACEBOOK
The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup
The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen
The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl
Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium

INSTAGRAM
The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 (R5) | Official Highlights

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 Fifth Round. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd