Giannis Antetokounmpo took his game to another level this past season, leading the Bucks in all five major statistical categories. Check out the Milwaukee forward’s best play from every single game this past season! Let us know your favorite ones!

Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY

For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com

Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass