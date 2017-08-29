Home » News » Germany probes plot to kill left-wing leaders over ‘failed’ refugee policy

Germany probes plot to kill left-wing leaders over ‘failed’ refugee policy

August 29, 2017

German police have raided the apartments and workplaces of two suspects, who were allegedly planning to assassinate left-wing politicians and activists. Their motive was fear of a state-wide crisis provoked by what they saw as “failed” refugee policy.

