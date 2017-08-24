Fugitive Venezuela prosecutor says she has proof of Maduro graft

Venezuela’s recently ousted chief prosecutor accused President Nicolas Maduro and several allies on Wednesday of participating in acts of corruption, saying she would turn over proof that would help other countries prosecute.

