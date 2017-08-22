From ‘end of world’ to ‘end of Trump’: Hidden message behind solar eclipse, according to Americans

Divisions in American society were somewhat shunted to the sidelines on Monday as millions of onlookers turned their eyes to the skies, for a rare coast-to-coast solar eclipse. But for some, politics still overshadowed the celestial spectacular.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.