French presidential debate: “Tonight, everything could change”

News Desk March 20, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

FRENCH PAPERS – Mon. 20.03.16 : We’ve been talking about the election for months, but for the French press, campaign season officially begins with tonight’s first televised presidential debate. A new poll from Le Figaro shows Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron tying in the first round with 26 %, but left-wing candidates Benoit Hamon and Jean-Luc Melanchon are hoping to come from behind with momentum drummed up in weekend rallies.

