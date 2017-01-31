Home » News » French left primaries – “Socialist voters have made a clear choice and it’s a risky strategy”

French left primaries – “Socialist voters have made a clear choice and it’s a risky strategy”

News Desk January 31, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

As for David Lees, a professor of French studies at the University of Warwick, after Benoît Hamon won the primaries election for the Left in France, it gives way to Emmanuel Macron to forge his path between Hamon’s left and Fillon’s right.

