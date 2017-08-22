French government, employers and unions begin final discussions on labour reforms

Subscribe to France 24 now:

The French government is starting a last round of talks with business lobbies and labour unions ahead of an August 31 deadline to publish legislation on labour reforms.

The aim is to overhaul the country’s rigid work code to make hiring and firing easier.

Also, a Russian court is to rule on the lawsuit against Aeroflot, filed by a veteran flight attendant who believes she was sidelined because of her appearance.

