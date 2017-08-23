France’s Macron slams EU’s ‘posted workers’ laws

The French President Emmanuel Macron strongly criticised European Union regulations concerning so-called “posted workers”. In a speech in Austria, Macron called the laws surrounding employees who move between countries “a betrayal to the European spirit”.

The EU laws are controversial because companies in richer countries like France are often undercut by competition in eastern Europe.

Macron is hoping to build support for his plans to reform the EU, especially when it comes to employment.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

