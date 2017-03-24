France refuses to return cultural artifacts to Benin

Subscribe to France 24 now:

In tonight’s edition: the wife of an opposition leader in exile is accused of treason in Kigali; we find out why France is refusing to return artifacts to Benin; and farmers in Ivory Coast face massive losses as the price of cocoa continues to tumble.

Rwandan prosecutors charge the wife of an opposition activist with conspiring to topple President Paul Kagame and forming an armed group. We cross live to Kigali to get the latest from our correspondent.

Also, Benin officially requests that thrones, statues and jewels looted by France in 1892 be returned to their rightful home in the West African nation but the response from France is no – we explore why.

And in Ivory Coast, thousands of tons of cocoa still haven’t been purchased. It’s all due to falling global prices, which mean buyers will face huge losses if they honour their contracts.

