France: Manuel Valls, Benoit Hamon clash in socialists’ run-off vote

French socialists will cast their votes on Sunday to select their candidate for this year’s presidential election.

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is facing the hard-left member of parliament, Benoit Hamon, in the run-off.

The socialists have been in power for the past five years, but polls show they are trailing the conservatives and far-right in the presidential race.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

