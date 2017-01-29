France: Manuel Valls, Benoit Hamon clash in socialists’ run-off vote

French socialists will cast their votes on Sunday to select their candidate for this year’s presidential election.
Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is facing the hard-left member of parliament, Benoit Hamon, in the run-off.
The socialists have been in power for the past five years, but polls show they are trailing the conservatives and far-right in the presidential race.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.
