France: Manuel Valls, Benoit Hamon clash in socialists’ run-off vote

January 29, 2017

French socialists will cast their votes on Sunday to select their candidate for this year’s presidential election.

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is facing the hard-left member of parliament, Benoit Hamon, in the run-off.

The socialists have been in power for the past five years, but polls show they are trailing the conservatives and far-right in the presidential race.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

