‘France has its own ghosts’

FRENCH PAPERS – Weds. 23.08.17: Former President François Hollande breaks his silence with a word of warning for Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, the President is on a charm offensive in Eastern Europe to argue for a more protective EU. And Libération wonders what to do with the symbols representing the dark chapters of French history. Should statues and street names referring to the slave trade and colonialism be ‘erased’?

