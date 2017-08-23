Home » News » ‘France has its own ghosts’

‘France has its own ghosts’

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

FRENCH PAPERS – Weds. 23.08.17: Former President François Hollande breaks his silence with a word of warning for Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, the President is on a charm offensive in Eastern Europe to argue for a more protective EU. And Libération wonders what to do with the symbols representing the dark chapters of French history. Should statues and street names referring to the slave trade and colonialism be ‘erased’?
http://www.france24.com/en/press-review

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Anti Trump protest outside a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix – BBC News

Donald Trump has vowed to close down the government if necessary to build his wall …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd