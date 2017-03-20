France election: Candidates to spar in TV debate
France’s five main presidential candidates will go head-to-head in a television debate on Monday night.
It’s the first time in a French election that a debate has been held before the first round of voting.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.
