France: Conservative candidate Fillon may have created fake jobs for multiple family members

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
François Fillon’s wife Penelope was paid more than €900,000 for work she allegedly didn’t perform, according to investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, which claims the embattled presidential candidate also hired two of his children.
Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en