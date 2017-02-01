France: Conservative candidate Fillon may have created fake jobs for multiple family members

François Fillon’s wife Penelope was paid more than €900,000 for work she allegedly didn’t perform, according to investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, which claims the embattled presidential candidate also hired two of his children.

