Home » News » France: Conservative candidate Fillon may have created fake jobs for multiple family members

News Desk February 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

François Fillon’s wife Penelope was paid more than €900,000 for work she allegedly didn’t perform, according to investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, which claims the embattled presidential candidate also hired two of his children.

