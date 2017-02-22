Home » News » France accused of illegally deporting refugees

France accused of illegally deporting refugees

News Desk February 22, 2017 News

Amnesty International says a rise in “divisive and dangerous” global politics threatens to push back human rights around the world.

The rights group says France was one of the countries which illegally deported refugees.

France’s extended state of emergency, meanwhile, has led to heavy-handed security measures, the group says.

Al Jazeera’s David Chater reports from Menton on the French-Italian border.

