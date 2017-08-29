Former England Goalkeeper Nigel Martyn Plays Football With England Cricket Team

Former England and Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn paid a visit to the England team at Headingley, and showed off his keeping skills in a football match with the players.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk