Former England Goalkeeper Nigel Martyn Plays Football With England Cricket Team

Sport Desk August 29, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Former England and Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn paid a visit to the England team at Headingley, and showed off his keeping skills in a football match with the players.

