Football: French press ponders PSG’s ‘unspeakable’ surrender to Barcelona

Baffled French commentators were lost for words to describe what happened at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night after Paris Saint-Germain capitulated before a Barcelona side that scored six goals without even playing at their best.

