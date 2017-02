Flynn scandal overshadows Trump-Trudeau meeting

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was overshadowed by a scandal involving one of Trump’s top aides.

Reports said National Security adviser Michael Flynn discussed US sanctions against Moscow with a Russian envoy.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from Washington, DC.

