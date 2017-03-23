FIWC Champion at The Best FIFA Football Awards

The crème de la crème of world football gathered in Zurich on 9 January to witness the presenting of the coveted platinum-coated trophies to the heroes of 2016. And thanks to his victory in the final of the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2016, Al-Bacha was there with them, having been invited to join the stars of the world game at The Best FIFA Football Awards following his virtual world title win last March. Watch here how his day unfolded!