Home » News » ‘Fire & Fury’: Trump switches to full war hawk mode amid top team reshuffle

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

The major change in US military strategy in Afghanistan comes amid a shake-up in Donald Trump’s inner circle, his controversial chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was the latest to head through the exit doors. And as Caleb Maupin reports, the President’s foreign policy decisions with his new team, might now surprise the very people who voted him into the Oval Office.

