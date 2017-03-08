Home » News » Fillon refuses to bow out of French presidential race

Fillon refuses to bow out of French presidential race

News Desk March 8, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

French presidential hopeful François Fillon stands defiant. The embattled conservative candidate is refusing to bow out of the race despite a “fake jobs” scandal. We also take a closer look at outsider Emmanuel Macron’s candidacy. Last but not least, we break down the role of the French president. Florence Villeminot explains the powers of the French head of state compared to leaders of other democracies.

