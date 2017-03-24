Fillon Insists the President is Leading a ‘Secret Cell’ to Tarnish Him

FRENCH PAPERS 24.03.17 Le Figaro leads with accusations by conservative presidential candidate François Fillon that French president François Hollande has been orchestrating media leaks to tarnish his campaign. Guyanan paper Guyane Française welcomes the news that Paris is willing to hear the grievances of those behind the recent roadblocks in the French overseas territory. And Le Parisien meets the 20,000 mosquitos living undergound in Paris.

