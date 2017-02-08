Fillon fights back: Can he ride out Penelopegate scandal? (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

Has France’s faltering frontrunner cleared the air, or will the steady drip of scandal continue? Conservative primary nominee François Fillon apologised for misreading the nation’s mood, but insisted he did nothing illegal or wrong when he put wife and children on his parliamentary payroll. With just 75 days until the first round of voting and rising serious completion from both the left, centre and far-right, Fillon claims that there’s no other Plan B but him. Will his explanation fly?

