Fight Club: Russian lawmaker wants to make hooliganism a ‘spectator sport’

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Monday, March 6: The foreign press are dubious about French presidential candidate François Fillon and his determination to stay in the race. Also, Donald Trump faces a backlash in the media after he accused Barack Obama of spying on him. And India is demanding answers from the White House after another Indian-American was shot. Finally, we find out about one Russian lawmaker’s radical idea ahead of the Football World Cup next year.
