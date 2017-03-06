Fight Club: Russian lawmaker wants to make hooliganism a ‘spectator sport’

Subscribe to France 24 now:

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Monday, March 6: The foreign press are dubious about French presidential candidate François Fillon and his determination to stay in the race. Also, Donald Trump faces a backlash in the media after he accused Barack Obama of spying on him. And India is demanding answers from the White House after another Indian-American was shot. Finally, we find out about one Russian lawmaker’s radical idea ahead of the Football World Cup next year.

