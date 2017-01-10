Home » News » FIFA to address key issues at Zurich meeting

News Desk January 10, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 3 Views

Football’s governing body, FIFA, is holding a council meeting at its headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

The controversial plan to expand the 2026 World Cup and beyond from 32 to 48 teams will be discussed.

Another key issue on the cards for FIFA is the situation of Israeli teams playing in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera’s Lee Wellings reports from Zurich.

