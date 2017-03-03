Famine warning as drought devastates Somalia

The UN is warning that drought is threatening half of Somalia’s population with famine.

About 5 million people in the Horn of Africa country don’t have enough food to eat.

The grim effects of the drought are being felt throughout East Africa

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Dollow, Somalia.

