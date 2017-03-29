Famine as a weapon of war: 20 million lives at risk in Africa, Yemen (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Up to 20 million people face starvation in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria. Each case has this in common: conflict, the breakdown of public services and in the case of South Sudan, the government withholding food to opposition-dominated areas. How to break the cycle that in the case of Somalia has endured for more than a quarter-century? How to stop the war in Yemen? Can there be a holistic plan that makes these nations more self-reliant?
Click here for PART TWO.
Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en