Famine as a weapon of war: 20 million lives at risk in Africa, Yemen (part 2)

Up to 20 million people face starvation in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria. Each case has this in common: conflict, the breakdown of public services and in the case of South Sudan, the government withholding food to opposition-dominated areas. How to break the cycle that in the case of Somalia has endured for more than a quarter-century? How to stop the war in Yemen? Can there be a holistic plan that makes these nations more self-reliant?

Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

