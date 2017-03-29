Home » News » Famine as a weapon of war: 20 million lives at risk in Africa, Yemen (part 2)

Famine as a weapon of war: 20 million lives at risk in Africa, Yemen (part 2)

March 29, 2017

Up to 20 million people face starvation in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria. Each case has this in common: conflict, the breakdown of public services and in the case of South Sudan, the government withholding food to opposition-dominated areas. How to break the cycle that in the case of Somalia has endured for more than a quarter-century? How to stop the war in Yemen? Can there be a holistic plan that makes these nations more self-reliant?
Click here for PART TWO. 
Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

