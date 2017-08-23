Facial-recognition technology: safe or scary?

Police now hold more than 20 million facial recognition images. Included on the databases are the faces of hundreds of thousands of innocent people – which the Government says don’t need to be deleted.

Sky’s Technology correspondent Tom Cheshire reports.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB