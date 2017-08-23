Home » News » Facial-recognition technology: safe or scary?

Facial-recognition technology: safe or scary?

News Desk August 23, 2017

Police now hold more than 20 million facial recognition images. Included on the databases are the faces of hundreds of thousands of innocent people – which the Government says don’t need to be deleted.

Sky’s Technology correspondent Tom Cheshire reports.

