Home » News » Extravagant military parade in Mecca ahead of pilgrimage season- BBC News

Extravagant military parade in Mecca ahead of pilgrimage season- BBC News

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

A military parade is held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It’s one of the world’s largest annual gatherings with over 1.4 million pilgrims from abroad expected to join.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Angola Elections: Is dos Santos really going away?

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd