Exclusive video: Iraqi forces near Mosul mosque where IS group leader declared ‘caliphate’

News Desk March 10, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

FRANCE 24 reports from the front line of the battle for Mosul as Iraqi forces close in on the mosque where Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a “caliphate” in June 2014.

