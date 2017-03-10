Exclusive video: Iraqi forces near Mosul mosque where IS group leader declared ‘caliphate’

FRANCE 24 reports from the front line of the battle for Mosul as Iraqi forces close in on the mosque where Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a “caliphate” in June 2014.

