European Parliament votes on EU-Canada trade deal

The European Parliament is voting today to approve the EU-Canada trade deal, known as CETA. The agreement removes 99 per cent of trade tariffs between the partners, but critics have raised concerns over arbitration and other issues in the deal. Also today, could the Nokia 3310 be making a comeback?

