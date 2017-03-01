EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of ISIS violence

An EU parliamentary committee has voted to lift the immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, officials have said. The decision is over the graphic photos of Islamic State victims posted by the politician on Twitter.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.