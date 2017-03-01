Home » News » EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of ISIS violence

EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of ISIS violence

News Desk March 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

An EU parliamentary committee has voted to lift the immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, officials have said. The decision is over the graphic photos of Islamic State victims posted by the politician on Twitter.
