EU countries to crackdown on people smuggling in Libya

As refugees seek a new life in Europe, they face a perilous journey crossing the Mediterranean.

Officials from eight EU countries have pledged $96m to the Libyan government to help fight people smuggling.

Another $13m has been promised for the Italian coastguard.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

