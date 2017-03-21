EU countries to crackdown on people smuggling in Libya
As refugees seek a new life in Europe, they face a perilous journey crossing the Mediterranean.
Officials from eight EU countries have pledged $96m to the Libyan government to help fight people smuggling.
Another $13m has been promised for the Italian coastguard.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.
