Erika Jayne on going from ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | ABC News

Before she was Erika Jayne, the singer turned reality TV star and sexy persona on the dance floor, the Georgia native was Erika Gerardi.

—

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://www.youtube.com/ABCNews/

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/abc

GOOD MORNING AMERICA’S HOMEPAGE:

https://gma.yahoo.com/