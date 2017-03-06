Home » News » Erdogan vs. Merkel, Colombia peace deal, Raymond Kopa (part 2)

Erdogan vs. Merkel, Colombia peace deal, Raymond Kopa (part 2)

News Desk March 6, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Our panel of journalists explore the latest revelations regarding US Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s contacts with Moscow, the sinking ship that has become François Fillon’s presidential campaign, Erdogan’s row with Germany, the Colombian FARC rebels laying down their weapons, and the death of football legend Raymond Kopa.
Click here for PART ONE. 
Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Sky’s plastic family challenge – how did they do?

Say no to single-use plastic: But how hard is it to avoid it for a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd