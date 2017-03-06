Erdogan vs. Merkel, Colombia peace deal, Raymond Kopa (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Our panel of journalists explore the latest revelations regarding US Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s contacts with Moscow, the sinking ship that has become François Fillon’s presidential campaign, Erdogan’s row with Germany, the Colombian FARC rebels laying down their weapons, and the death of football legend Raymond Kopa.

Click here for PART ONE.

Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en