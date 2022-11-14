Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly on If Beth Evolves After Marriage to Rip in Season 5 (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

Kelly Reilly chats with ET’s Cassie DiLaura about season 5 on ‘Yellowstone.’ She says she has ‘hope’ for Beth’s happiness after marriage to Rip, and dishes on training for the new season. Plus, she recalls how she felt riding with real cowboys on set. Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ airs Sundays on Paramount Network. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

