Winner of ‘Best Home Cook’ Suzie Lee’s Sweet & Sour Pork | This Morning

She was the winner of BBC’s ‘Best Home Cook’ and now she’s bringing her cantonese cooking to This Morning. Suzie Lee takes us back to her Chinese takeaway roots with this delicious sweet and sour pork with perfectly prepped rice that may well get you to put down the menu and pick up the wok.

Broadcast on 10/02/22

About This Source - This Morning

This Morning airs each weekday in the UK, on the ITV1 channel, between 10am and 12.30pm. It is described as “a mix of celebrity interviews, showbiz news, topical discussion, competitions, health, and more.”

