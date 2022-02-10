This Morning published this video item, entitled “Winner of ‘Best Home Cook’ Suzie Lee’s Sweet & Sour Pork | This Morning” – below is their description.

She was the winner of BBC’s ‘Best Home Cook’ and now she’s bringing her cantonese cooking to This Morning. Suzie Lee takes us back to her Chinese takeaway roots with this delicious sweet and sour pork with perfectly prepped rice that may well get you to put down the menu and pick up the wok. Broadcast on 10/02/22 This Morning YouTube Channel

